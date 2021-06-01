Quinley Quezada and Sarina Bolden are set to compete in Japan’s first-ever women’s professional football league, the WE (Women Empowerment) League, which kicks off this September 2021.

The pair were among those nominated by the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) as the country’s ASEAN player to the WE League last March 2021.

Bolden will join Chifure AS Elfen Saitama while Quezada will play for JEF United Ichihara Chiba Ladies.

The two players expressed gratitude for joining Japan’s top-flight women’s football competition.

“When I found out I felt overjoyed! I couldn’t help but jump out of bed and tell my parents the great news,” said Quezada.

“I can’t thank the people who’ve helped and supported me throughout this process enough. I’m immensely grateful, excited for this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started!”

“I am so thankful and blessed to still be able to play the game, especially, after a challenging past year that was filled with a lot of uncertainty,” added Bolden.

“I thank the PFF for helping and supporting me throughout this process and the WE League for cultivating diversity, empowering women, and making it bigger than just soccer.”

PFF officials welcomed the signing of Bolden and Quezada to the WE League clubs.

“The beautiful game always opens the opportunity for everyone to play at the highest level. We thank the Japan FA for extending the invitation to our Filipino players to play in the WE League,” said PFF president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta.

“We wish both Quinley and Sarina the best of luck in representing the country in the league.”

“Playing in Japan women league offers our women football players to compete against top-notch players,” added PFF general secretary Atty. Ed Gastanes.

“Quinley and Sarina may be the first but certainly not the last Filipina players who will play in the Japan WE League. It will inspire other women football players in the country to continue developing their skills for a chance to play on the international stage.” – pff.org.ph

