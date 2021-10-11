Indonesia made the cut for the qualifying round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup when they strolled over Chinese Taipei 3-0 in the second leg, qualifying playoffs that was played earlier this evening at the Buriram Stadium.

The win gave Indonesia a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over Chinese Taipei on aggregate.

With head coach Shin Tae-yong demanding more self-belief from the squad, it was prodigal son Egy Maulana who grabbed the opener in the 27th minute with a wicked floater before Ricky Kambuaya then doubled the advantage in the 54th minute from close.

Witan Sulaeman then rounded off a fine evening for Indonesia with a superb run down the right deep in injury time for the well-deserved win.

“Thank you to all the players who have worked really hard this evening,” said PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

