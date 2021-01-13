The Indonesia Under-19 team has had to cut short their Spanish trip and returned to the country this week following the difficulty in arranging for friendly matches.

The team which arrived in Spain at the end of last month was supposed to play a handful of games as part of their preparation for the AFC U19 Championship this year.

“We have decided to bring back the U19 team earlier than expected. We are having difficulty in arranging for matches and this issue we have communicated to head coach Shin (Tae-yong) and also Technical Director Indra (Sjafri),” said PSSI Acting General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

The team was initially supposed to return to Indonesia only on 31 January 2021.

“Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Spain, we are having problems in arranging for matches as the local government is not giving their permission,” added Yunus.

Like this: Like Loading...