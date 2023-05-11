Indonesia confirmed their position as Group A winners as Myanmar joined them as the runners-up in the semifinals of the SEA Games 2023.

In the final matches in the group, Indonesia beat Cambodia 2-1 at the National Olympic Stadium while Myanmar edged the Philippines 1-0 at the RSN Stadium.

With the perfect nine points from three matches played going into the game against the hosts, Indonesia were in confident mode as they raced to a ninth minute lead through Titan Fawwazi’s opportunistic finish from close past a scrambling Cambodian defence.

However, Cambodia refused to give up and with just seconds left of the first half, a looping header from Sin Sovannmakara gave them the well-deserved equaliser going into the break.

But it took Beckham Nugraha just seven minutes into the second half, to restore Indonesia’s advantage and what turned out to be the winner with a fine solo effort.

In the meantime, Myanmar were made to work hard for their narrow 1-0 victory over the Philippines.

The only goal of the game came off Thet Hein Soe in the 55th minute as Myanmar confirmed their passage to the next round.

