ERC Ingolstadt conducts driver safety training in Neuburg

Company cars: New Audis for the ice fiends

Diverse program before start of season

ERC Ingolstadt’s ice hockey team left its home ice stadium to train for an afternoon at the Audi Driving Experience center in Neuburg. The team used the test track at the Audi Driving Experience Center to put their driving skills and reflexes to the test. Afterward there was an official handover of new company cars.

At the Audi Driving Experience Center in Neuburg on the Danube, ERC Ingolstadt’s professional ice hockey team ran through a variety of training units with different Audi models. In three groups, the ice hockey pros first had to master a driver safety training course on the wet track at the 30,000-square meter vehicle dynamics test area before being treated to a few lighting rounds around the handling course in the high-performance sports cars.

ERC manager Doug Sheddon impressed

On the 2.2-kilometer circuit, instructors helped the players try to find the racing line in an Audi e-tron GT1 or an Audi RS e-tron GT2. Manager Doug Sheddon was impressed by the electric sports car: “That was a great experience. You trust the car to always do what it should – and at that weight, too. Unbelievable. I am really amazed at how much fun that was. I had never driven an electric car, today was a really great experience.”

Grand emotions driving an Audi R8

The ERC players also had the opportunity to drive a few rounds on the circuit in an Audi R8 Coupé V10 performance3. Former DTM pilot Frank Schmickler supervised. Forward Mirko Höfflin summed up the experience: “That was once in a lifetime for me, I’d never been on a race circuit before – and in a car like that, too.

The way it holds to the road is just second to none.” Forward Jerome Flaake was also impressed: “It was crazy, really great – I drove on a closed-off track once before, but never in a car like that. I’d take it as a company car any day.” At the same time, another group got an impression of the latest fully electric vehicle from AUDI AG, driving the new Q4 e-tron on the streets of Neuburg.

New company cars for ERC Ingolstadt

After the event, the players officially accepted their new company cars. The high-speed day was then rounded out with a barbecue. ERC will start the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) 2020/2021 season with an away game against the Bietigheim Steelers on September 10, 2021.

Please note: All persons depicted tested negative for COVID-19.

