Peter Uihlein unleashed all of his talent on an eight-under-par 64 to take the halfway lead in the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar today – embracing the windy conditions that replaced the calmness of yesterday.

He is 12-under for the event at Doha Golf Club and leads by two from American Zach Bauchou, who carded 68.

First-round leader Ian Snyman from South Africa is in third, a shot further back, following a 70.

South African Charl Schwartzel (65), Spain’s Luis Masaveu (69) and David Puig (70) plus Miguel Tabuena (68) from the Philippines are tied fourth, four behind the leader.

American Uihlein won the International Series England in August for his maiden victory on the Asian Tour and The International Series. He nearly followed that up with a win at the International Series Thailand but finished second after letting a two-shot lead slip on the last and therefore has unfinished business this week.

“It was hard,” said the 35-year-old, about the conditions.

“I mean, it is when it gets windy. It’s fun though. I enjoy it. Kind of shapes the shots for you a little bit. I enjoy it. I definitely prefer when the wind picks up.”

An eagle on the short par-four 16th, seven birdies, and a solitary bogey saw him charge through.

“You just kind of try and execute really, I mean, best you can,” he added. “You’re not really playing like plotting, I guess you’re kind of playing like you’re painting a picture when you’re out there, I enjoy that style of golf. I mean when the wind picks up I kind of enjoy it. I feel like it brings everybody into my game.”

Uihlein is one of a host of players who can win The International Series Rankings with just next week’s PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers remaining. He is currently in fourth place and within reach of the leader and fellow American John Catlin.

Snyman was unable to repeat his brilliant first-round 65 but was delighted with his round in much more difficult conditions that he felt played four shots harder.

He said: “This is probably one of my best rounds I would say, on the Asian Tour. Hit it really good, hit lots of fairways, which is great in these conditions. Hit lots of greens, made some great putts. One bogey, I mean, I think that basically says it, it was a solid round of golf.

“Shot wise compared to yesterday, probably about four shots I would say, that would be my guess. It was just a guessing game out there, and yeah, I managed to guess most of them correctly. Even putting you had to take the wind into account.”

Earlier in the day best buddies Schwartzel and compatriot Louis Oosthuizen, paired together, moved into contention. Oosthuizen fired a 71 and is another stroke behind.

Schwartzel, whose most recent victory was the LIV Golf Invitational in 2022 – LIV Golf’s first ever event – began on the back nine, and made a brilliant start by birdieing the first, before holing out for an eagle on the par-four 11th. He dropped his only shot of the day on 14 but coasted to the top with five more birdies.

“Yeah, that was quite a surprise,” said the 2011 Masters champion.

“Struggled with my driver a bit yesterday and with this wind I was a bit worried. I actually drove it well and got off to that fantastic start and played solid from there, all the way in.”

He has registered some strong performances on the LIV Golf League this season, tying for second in Jeddah and finishing equal third in Adelaide, and would no doubt dearly love to finish the year with a win.

He added: “With me it’s always rhythm, I get all quick, just tried to keep it smooth today and did a good job of it.”

The race to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit continues to gain momentum, although Catlin remains in pole position.

At one point he looked like missing the cut for the second week in a row, to make things slightly more interesting, but a 73 put him into the weekend on one under.

His nearest challenger Richard T. Lee from Canada is three under after a 72.

Lee or New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, in with a 70 and four under, need to win this week to have a chance of surpassing Catlin’s 3,030.06 points on the Merit list and finish solo second next week. That scenario also needs Catlin to finish at the bottom of the leaderboard both weeks, so the American remains on course to win the title for the first time.

Catlin also leads The International Series Rankings, but that battle is wide open.

Scores after round 2 of the International Series Qatar being played at Doha Golf Club, a par-72, 7,465-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

132 – Peter Uihlein (USA) 68-64.

134 – Zach Bauchou (USA) 66-68.

135 – Ian Snyman (RSA) 65-70.

136 – Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 71-65, Luis Masaveu (ESP) 67-69, David Puig (ESP) 66-70, Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 68-68.

137 – Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 66-71, Yurav Premlall (RSA) 69-68.

138 – Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 68-70, Dean Burmester (RSA) 69-69, Patrick Reed (USA) 71-67, Brendan Steele (USA) 68-70, Eugenio Chacarra (ESP) 67-71, Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 67-71, Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 68-70, Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND) 70-68.

139 – Prom Meesawat (THA) 69-70, Thomas Pieters (BEL) 70-69, Kalle Samooja (FIN) 69-70, Scott Vincent (ZIM) 68-71.

140 – Kieran Vincent (ZIM) 73-67, Branden Grace (RSA) 70-70, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-73, Trevor Simsby (USA) 72-68, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA) 70-70, Ben Campbell (NZL) 70-70, Poom Saksansin (THA) 72-68, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 69-71.

141 – Luis Carrera (MEX) 70-71, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 69-72, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 70-71, Sampson Zheng (CHN) 68-73, S.S.P. Chawrasia (IND) 72-69, Austen Truslow (USA) 69-72, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 70-71, Gunn Charoenkul (THA) 70-71, Jack Thompson (AUS) 68-73, Zach Murray (AUS) 72-69.

142 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 71-71, David Drysdale (SCO) 72-70, Hongtaek Kim (KOR) 69-73, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 70-72, David Meyers (RSA) 71-71, Lee Chieh-po (TPE) 70-72, Anirban Lahiri (IND) 69-73, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (ESP) 69-73, Chan Shih-chang (TPE) 71-71, Justin Warren (AUS) 71-71.

143 – Veer Ahlawat (IND) 72-71, John Catlin (USA) 70-73, Jaewoong Eom (KOR) 71-72, Anthony Kim (USA) 71-72, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 71-72, Steve Lewton (ENG) 68-75, Adam Bresnu (am, MAR) 70-73, Jed Morgan (AUS) 73-70, Jinichiro Kozuma (JPN) 70-73, Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 71-72, Chang Wei-lun (TPE) 72-71, Shiv Kapur (IND) 71-72, Christian Banke (USA) 69-74.

144 – Shahriffuddin Ariffin (MAS) 73-71, Travis Smyth (AUS) 75-69, Jeongwoo Ham (KOR) 71-73, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 70-74, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 70-74, M.J. Maguire (USA) 74-70, Santiago De la Fuente (MEX) 74-70, Wade Ormsby (AUS) 71-73, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 70-74, Matt Jones (AUS) 74-70, David Boriboonsub (THA) 71-73, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 73-71, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 68-76.

145 – Charlie Lindh (SWE) 73-72, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 73-72, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (am, THA) 71-74, Jose Toledo (GTM) 72-73, Poosit Supupramai (THA) 71-74, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 75-70, Yuvraj Sandhu (IND) 69-76, Justin Quiban (PHI) 73-72, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 71-74, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 70-75, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 72-73.

146 – Dominic McGlinchey (am, SCO) 73-73, Yongjun Bae (KOR) 70-76, Jeev Milkha Singh (IND) 75-71, Hung Chien-yao (TPE) 73-73, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 68-78, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 69-77, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 69-77, Jonathan Wijono (INA) 74-72.

147 – Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) 71-76, Rashid Khan (IND) 73-74, Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-74, Suradit Yongcharoenchai (THA) 71-76, Sam Horsfield (ENG) 74-73, Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 72-75.

148 – Chikkarangappa S. (IND) 74-74, Kevin Yuan (AUS) 71-77, Scott Hend (AUS) 72-76, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 72-76, Andrew Dodt (AUS) 70-78, CharngTai Sudsom (THA) 75-73, Magnus Stjarnesund (NOR) 72-76.

150 – Marcus Fraser (AUS) 74-76, Shergo Al Kurdi (KSA) 75-75, Chen Guxin (CHN) 76-74, Jared Du Toit (CAN) 75-75.

151 – Sihwan Kim (USA) 74-77, Berry Henson (USA) 74-77, Othman Raouzi (MAR) 74-77.

152 – Chanmin Jung (KOR) 81-71, Dylan Mostert (RSA) 75-77.

154 – Wang Wei-hsuan (TPE) 79-75.

155 – Daniil Sokolov (am, QAT) 74-81.

156 – Saleh Alkaabi (am, QAT) 76-80.

164 – Jakub Hrinda (SVK) 81-83.

+0 (144) was the final cut, 75 players made the cut

