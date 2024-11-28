Defending champions Than KSVN and Hanoi I made a rousing start to the VFF National Women’s Football Cup 2024, scoring identical 4-0 wins over their respective opponents.

At the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, Than KSVN were made to work hard for their 4-0 win over Hanoi II when they were held scoreless at the end of the first half.

But Than KSVN took the lead just three minutes after the restart with a rifling finish from Nguyen Thi Van, adding the second just a minute later.

Ha Thi Nhai then added the third goal in the 79th minute, and Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang finished off a fine afternoon with Than KSVN’s fourth goal of the game deep in injury time.

On the other hand, Hanoi I scored all their goals in the first half for a thumping 4-0 victory over Son La.

Vu Thi Hoa grabbed the opener after just ten minutes to be followed by goals from Nguyen Thi Tu Anh (32nd), Pham Hai Yen (38th) and Nguyen Thi Hoa (42nd).

In the other match of the day that was played at the Thanh Tri Stadium, Phong Phu Ha Nam edged Ho Chi Minh City 1-0.

Phong Phu Ha Nam’s goal was scored by Luu Hoang Van in the 59th minute.

