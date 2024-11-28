Théo Pourchaire drove the PEUGEOT 9X8 in early November during the rookie tests in Bahrain.

After showcasing his talent in single-seaters, including a Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship title in 2023, Théo Pourchaire will expand his skill set in endurance racing with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.

The French driver will participate in the team’s 2025 test sessions, contributing to the development of the 9X8.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is proud to announce the arrival of Théo Pourchaire, a talented 21-year-old French driver, as a test and development driver for its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) program. Following an impressive career in single-seaters, capped by his Formula 2 Championship win in 2023, Théo embarks on an exciting new chapter by joining the world of endurance racing with Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.

Théo Pourchaire recently had the opportunity to drive the PEUGEOT 9X8 during the Rookie Test at the Bahrain circuit, where he displayed exceptional driving skills, analytical capabilities, and professionalism. His promising performance convinced the team to entrust him with a crucial role in developing and preparing the PEUGEOT 9X8 for the upcoming seasons.

This recruitment reflects Team Peugeot TotalEnergies’ commitment to nurturing promising talents while continuously advancing its cars to compete with the best in endurance racing. Théo’s role will involve participating in private testing sessions and contributing to the technical development of the PEUGEOT 9X8. He will also be ready to step in as a driver in WEC should a regular team driver be unavailable.

Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport: “We are delighted to welcome Théo Pourchaire to Team Peugeot TotalEnergies as a development driver. During the Rookie Test in Bahrain, he demonstrated great potential and an in-depth understanding of our car’s unique features. Théo brings a fresh perspective thanks to his single-seater experience, which is a valuable asset for the development of our endurance program. We are eager to work with him and fully integrate him into our team.”

Théo Pourchaire: “I am very excited to join Peugeot Sport as a development driver for the upcoming season; this is an incredible opportunity. I see it as a fresh start, as endurance racing is a new challenge for me. I really enjoyed the Rookie Test in Bahrain, which went very well. The PEUGEOT 9X8 is a very powerful car, unlike anything I’ve driven before. Endurance cars are highly advanced and cutting-edge in terms of technology, making them similar to Formula 1 cars. Being a test driver is a fantastic opportunity, and I’m grateful to Team Peugeot TotalEnergies for offering me this chance. I can’t wait to begin this new role.”

