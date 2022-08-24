The FA of Singapore (FAS) will see the resumption of two more amateur football leagues this year – the FAS Island Wide League (IWL) and the Women’s National League (WNL).

Both tournaments are set to kick off on 17 September after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fixture details for both will be made available closer to the start of the tournaments.

FAS Island Wide League

The IWL, which serves as a qualification tournament for the second division of the Singapore Football League, will see 20 clubs – four more than the last edition – compete from September to November 2022.

Teams have been split into five groups of four for the single round-robin group stage before the winner of each group, together with the three best second-placed teams, will proceed to the single-legged knock-out stage.

GFA Victoria FC and Kaki Bukit SC were relegated from the SFL, while East Coast United FC, Tanah Merah United FC and Marsiling Causeway Bay FC will feature in the IWL for the first time. All clubs can register up to 25 players per team and must include at least six Under-23 local players in their registered roster. Furthermore, only a maximum of two foreign players (including Singapore Permanent Residents) may be registered. FAS Women’s National League Returning for its fourth season, the WNL will see 11 teams battle from September to November 2022. Clubs have been split into three groups, where the top three teams and the best second-placed team will qualify for the semi-finals. Several clubs are set to make their debut: Ayer Rajah Gryphons FC, Bussorah Youth SC, JSSL FC, Mattar Sailors FC, Singapore FC, Singapore Cricket Club, Singapore Khalsa Association and Westwood El’Junior FC. All clubs can register up to 25 players per team, with a maximum of four foreign players (including Permanent Residents). #AFF #FAS

Like this: Like Loading...