The 25-year-old privateer began his stint in second place and took the lead after an opponent’s pit stop on lap 26. In the end, he won by one second. For the driver from Baden-Württemberg, it was the first victory in the ADAC GT Masters, for Audi Sport customer racing and the team of Wolfgang and Christian Land the second win of the season. The Audi R8 LMS that has been competing in the ADAC GT Masters since 2009 thus recorded its 50th success in the popular German racing series.

In the early stages, the 33-year-old professional driver engaged in a battle with Lamborghini driver Jack Aitken for third position which the Audi Sport driver defended. At the pit stop on lap 24, Mies handed over his GT3 race car in second place to teammate Tim Zimmermann.

First win of the season for Christopher Mies: On the fifth race weekend of the ADAC GT Masters at the Lausitzring, Christopher Mies celebrated his first victory of the season. Last season’s champion had started Sunday’s race in fourth place in the Audi R8 LMS fielded by Montaplast by Land-Motorsport.

Audi Sport customer racing recorded the 50th victory of an Audi R8 LMS in the ADAC GT Masters since 2009 thanks to the success of Montaplast by Land-Motorsport. The GT2 version of the sports car and the Audi RS 3 LMS TCR touring car also added to the brand’s track record on the third weekend in August.