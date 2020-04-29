The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee Yoshiro Mori has painted a gloomy picture that the postponed Games could be canceled of the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains a threat.

”I don’t think anyone could be able to say if it is going to be possible to get the deadly virus under control before the Olympics take place,” he told Nikkai Sports in an interview.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, earlier scheduled from July 24 to August 9, 2020, have been postponed to next summer from July 23 to August 2021.

Mori’s added if the coronavirus remains a threat to public safety by next summer the Tokyo Olympics will be canceled.

”The Games cannot be pushed another year to 2022,” he said.

The modern Olympics have been canceled three times in the past – in 1916, 1940, and 1944 – due to World Wars.

With the pandemic playing havoc, we are certainly not in a position to give you a clear answer.”

Mori’s statement comes in the wake of reports from health experts saying trials for potential vaccines could last over a year.

This means it is a race against time for the organizers and the health experts. This paints a gloomy picture while the world is virtually at a standstill. RIZAL ABDULLAH