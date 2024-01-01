Thailand head coach Masatada Ishii said that the 5-0 loss the team suffered to Japan in a friendly earlier today was a valuable experience.

With just days away to the start of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, Thailand took on Asia’s top side Japan at Tokyo National Stadium.

“It was a valuable experience for us and we will use it to be better and close the gap,” said Ishii.

In front of more than 60,000 fans, Thailand were disciplined in their defence in the first half before Japan then opened the floodgates after the break.

Ao Tanaka smashed in the rebounder in the 51st minute as Keito Nakamura then doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute with the easiest of tap-ins after Takuma Minamino’s shot was blocked by Thailand keeper Patiwat Khammai.

Elias Dolah then conceded an own goal from a corner kick in the 74th minute as Takumu Kawamura’s 82nd minute header put the home team 4-0 in front.

Minamino then capped off the afternoon with the fifth goal of the game for Japan in injury time.

In the meantime, Cambodia put up some tough resistance before conceding in the closing stages for a 3-0 loss to ASIAN champions Qatar in a friendly at the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium.

Following a first-half deadlock, Al Moez Ali fired a hat trick in the last five minutes of the game to secure the win under new head coach, Marquez Lopez.

