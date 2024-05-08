The official draw for the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup will be held tomorrow in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.The link for the livestream of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup draw on the ASEAN United FC channel as per below – https://www.youtube.com/live/NmXz8eTZso0?si=2L-Z-9wh1xXvGSiU However, fans from Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam can access the draw through these respective channels in their own countries. Indonesia: MNC live broadcastMNC Pay TVVision+Cambodia: BayonTV live broadcastMyanmar: Skynet live broadcastVietnam: FPT Play live broadcast #AFF

