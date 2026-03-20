Recent Form and Momentum
- Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) arrives in Portugal as the Championship leader following a flawless season opener in Australia. The Italian collected the maximum 62 points available at Phillip Island, securing three victories and launching his 2026 campaign with a clean sweep.
- Twenty points behind him sits Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team), while Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) occupies third place with 26 points, completing a remarkable statistic: for the first time in WorldSBK history, three Italian riders head into a race weekend holding the top three positions in the Championship standings.
- Back as a full-time WorldSBK rider, Lorenzo Baldassarri (Team Goeleven) enjoyed a strong opening round, scoring 25 points.
- Alvaro Bautista made a solid start with the Barni Spark Racing Team, scoring 19 points in Australia, the same tally achieved by his successor at Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, Iker Lecuona.
Team & Rider News
- Following wrist fractures sustained during the Official Test in Australia and subsequent surgery, Jake Dixon will miss the Portuguese Round. Honda HRC will field Jonathan Rea as his replacement, marking the six-time World Champion’s first race appearance with the team since signing as a test rider for the Japanese manufacturer.
Historical Performance
- Rea is the most successful rider at Portimao in WorldSBK history, with 13 victories at the Portuguese venue. Bautista is the only other rider on the current grid to have won at the circuit, most recently in 2023 when he completed a dominant hat-trick.
- Championship leader Bulega is still chasing his first WorldSBK victory at Portimao.
Milestones & Spotlight
- The Portuguese Round will also carry special significance for Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), who is set to compete on home soil for the first time as a full-time WorldSBK rider.
- A Ducati 1-2 finish this weekend would mark the manufacturer’s 150th in WorldSBK history, making it the first to reach that milestone.