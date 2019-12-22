*Goodyear appointed Official Tyre Supplier to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup *With record success at highest level, Goodyear will provide Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyres *WTCR offers exciting international flagship through its digital channels and fanbase *Global #backtoracing activation campaign across the Discovery network

One of the world’s most famous and successful tyre brands is going #backtoracing in more ways than one in 2020 after joining forces with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Having made its eagerly anticipated return to international motorsport in the summer, Goodyear has been confirmed as the Official Tyre Supplier to the WTCR under a three-year agreement with the FIA and Eurosport Events.

Goodyear will transfer its racing heritage and expertise to the WTCR – the leading international touring car series – which is gearing up for season three on the back of last weekend’s thrilling super-finale in Malaysia, where Norbert Michelisz claimed the title in the 30th of 30 races after a dramatic four-way battle for glory.

But as well as supplying its latest generation Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyres for dry and wet weather WTCR action, Goodyear is linking up with Discovery-owned WTCR promoter Eurosport Events to provide an international flagship for its #backtoracing campaign around the world and all year long across the Discovery / Eurosport network.

Mike Rytokoski, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Goodyear Consumer Europe, said: “We are excited to be joining Eurosport and the FIA by becoming the official tyre supplier for the FIA WTCR. This complements our recent comeback into global motorsport through the FIA World Endurance Championship. It allows Goodyear to connect with fans in a wide range of countries, and also prove the performance of our Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport range of racing tyres.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “Following the FIA World Motor Sport Council vote we welcome Goodyear to the WTCR family. At the same time, we thank Yokohama for its unwavering support of WTCR – and the FIA World Touring Car Championship before that – and the expertise and professionalism it brought to the series over the last 14 years. We wish the company and staff well for their next challenge.

“Goodyear has a long and successful history in motorsport and we are very proud it has chosen the WTCR as an international racing flagship. Discovery and Goodyear will be very active together all year long to reconnect that iconic brand into the racing community with quality content and a full range of very creative activations. We have no doubt that Goodyear will be a first-class partner on the technical and marketing fronts of WTCR.”

Goodyear’s partnership with the WTCR revives memories of Goodyear’s race-winning heritage in the FIA European Touring Car Championship, a forerunner of WTCR, in the 1970s and 80s. In recent years, Goodyear has been the sole supplier of tyres to NASCAR.

The international racing comeback coincided with the launch of the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre in the ultra-ultra-high-performance (UUHP) tyre segment. This tyre has already been ranked top in the first UUHP tyre test conducted by online tyre review website Tyre Reviews.

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar 2020

WTCR Race of Morocco (Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech), 3-5 April 2020

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring), 24-26 April 2020

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), 20-23 May 2020

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), 5-7 June 2020

WTCR Race of Portugal (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real), 19-21 June 2020

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón), 3-5 July 2020

WTCR Race of China (Ningbo International Speedpark), 4-6 September 2020

WTCR Race of South Korea (Inje Speedium circuit), 16-18 October 2020

WTCR Race of Macau (Circuito da Guia), 19-22 November 2020

WTCR Race of Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit), 10-13 December 2020