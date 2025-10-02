Suteepat Prateeptienchai [main picture] issued an early warning at the Jakarta International Championship today after taking the first-round clubhouse lead with a seven-under-par 63.

In August he carded a 64 on the last day to win the Mandiri Indonesia Open and was once again in blistering form back on Indonesian soil today, making eight birdies and one bogey.

Australian Wade Ormsby, Chinese-Taipei’s Chang Wei-lun and Roberto Lebrija [pictured top] from Mexico are tied for second following 64s, at Damai Indah Golf – PIK Course.

Thailand’s Pavit Tangkamolprasert moved to six under after 16 holes before the day drew to a close. Poor weather in the morning stopped play for an hour and 20 minutes, the end result meaning 117 players will need to finish their first round early tomorrow morning.

To make things even more challenging for the chasing pack, Suteepat admitted that everything was perfect today.

“Played really well today. Everything is perfect,” said the 32-year-old. “I made a lot of putts. Not too long, longest was about seven yards.”

Having arrived here off the back of two excellent weeks in Chinese-Taipei – he finished joint seventh in the Yeangder TPC and then equal fourth at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, last week – Suteepat admits that his confidence is sky high: “After my win in August, I am much more confident. It was a big win for me, I feel more relaxed. I am just sticking to my plan. There’s no tiredness.”

He says his caddie also has great faith in him on this week’s layout: “My caddie says I can lead here as the course suite me. The fairways are not too tight, but the greens are quite firm and if your ball is not in the fairway you cannot control the spin.”

A joint sixth place result here in Indonesia’s Open last year also points to another strong showing over the next three days.

His victory in Indonesia was his fourth on the Asian Tour but first outside of Chinese-Taipei – where he won in 2023, and twice last year.

Ormsby looked set to finish the day sharing the lead but dropped a shot on his last hole, which was the ninth as he started his round on the back nine.

He found the lake with his second and did well to make five.

He said: “It’s nice to be playing somewhat decent and to get off to a strong start today. I had a little blemish at the end, but I managed to get up and down from about 45 yards, which made things feel a lot better than they were looking.”

He had been bogey free up until that point, registering seven birdies.

“It was nice to put a good score together again,” he added. “I’ve had a bit of time off, last week off, and the two weeks before that I didn’t play great. I saw my coach recently, and while the swing still doesn’t feel exactly where I want it, I managed to hole some putts, which makes the scorecard look a lot better.”

Lebrija is one of the surprise early pace-setters. The Mexican made it through the 2025 Qualifying School, taking the 12th card, but has been struggling for much of the season.

However, his fortunes have started to change since August – much of it here in Indonesia. He had two top-15 finishes on the Asian Development Tour, both in Indonesia, tied for 12th in the Mandiri Indonesia Open and was equal 34th in the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan.

This morning’s suspension occurred when he was on the 10th and worked in his favour.

“Yeah, actually kind of good luck,” he explained “I had to go to the bathroom, and right when they stopped, I was able to go. So that kind of helped. And then I was able to actually hit some shots to warm up right before going back. And just kept doing my thing. Didn’t really change anything. And just kept on pushing. Fortunately, made a couple putts.”

Filipino Miguel Tabuena is in a group of players tied following 65s.

Like this: Like Loading...