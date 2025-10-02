Chong Lee Qian, See Jie Le and Lim Cayson powered their way to double victories at the eighth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 powered by MoveNow, with all three young shuttlers winning the singles and doubles events in their respective categories.

Held in Kedah recently, the Qualifying Round saw Jie Le from SMK Ayer Hitam coming out tops in the Girls’ U-15 Singles after beating Teoh Min Yi of SMK Batu 5. Jie Le then partnered Chor Yoon Qian from SMJK Keat Hwa 1 to win the Girls’ U-15 Doubles over Hanis Zulaikha Mohd Najhan and Ooi Hui Han of SMJK Keat Hwa 1.

Hui Han, who has been participating in the AJBC powered by MoveNow since its inception in 2022, was also a Kedah state player until earlier this year when she left to focus on her studies.

“It was a difficult choice to make but I knew that I could not give up my education. Will I regret it? I don’t think so, as I still play badminton regularly and enjoy it,” said Hui Han, who will also be taking part in the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow Grand Finals next month.

Over on the Boys’ U-15 Singles court, Lee Qian, who hails from SMJK Sin Min, defeated Joshua Karunagaran from Kolej Sultan Abdul Hamid for the top spot. Joshua put up a strong fight in the Boys’ U-15 Doubles with schoolmate Tan Kean Loong, but ultimately fell to Lee Qian and Kieshen Sai Rao of SMJK Dato Bijaya Setia.

Meanwhile, Cayson of Jitsin Independent High School clinched the Boys’ U-13 Singles following a win over Lee Zhi Li from SMJK Jit Sin. Cayson and Zhi Li then teamed up to win the Boys’ U-13 Doubles category, besting Muhammad Rafif Adheen Anuar of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Syed Omar and Yeoh Zhen Hao from Regent International School.

In the Girls’ U-13 Singles, Lim En Yu of SJK(C) Keat Hwa S prevailed over Nur Khalishah Abdul Razak from SMK Sultanah Asma to take the podium. Losing finalist Khalishah then partnered Siti Nur Afiqah Mohd Syahmi of Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultanah Asma to make amends for her earlier defeat by winning the Girls’ U-13 Doubles, defeating her singles conqueror En Yu and her SJK(C) Keat Hwa S schoolmate Lim Yun Xi.

A total of 342 players took part in this Qualifying Round, the eighth of 10 rounds which will culminate in the year-end Grand Finals. The next two Qualifying Rounds will be held in Kelantan and Penang.

The Grand Finals of the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow, featuring U-13 and U-15 finalists from all the Qualifying Rounds, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 5 – 9 November 2025. Each round will see 24 players qualifying for the finals. The U-11 players will not advance to the Grand Finals.

As in previous years, players participating in the Qualifying Rounds are not required to pay any entrance fees. The top three winners in the Qualifying Rounds, for all age categories, will earn RM500, RM300 and RM150 (singles) and RM600, RM400 and RM200 (doubles). Players finishing in the top three at the Grand Finals will pocket RM1,000, RM600 and RM300 (singles) and RM1,200, RM800 and RM400 (doubles).

All registrations for the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow have been closed. The AJBC powered by MoveNow is supported by the Sports, Co-curricular and Arts Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia and the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

For more information on the AJBC powered by MoveNow, please visit www.allianz.com.my/ajbc

The details of the AJBC 2025 powered by MoveNow Qualifying Rounds are as follows:

Qualifying Round Date Venue 1 16 – 18 May 2025 89 Arena, Klang, Selangor 2 30 May – 1 June 2025 Wintel Sport Arena, Taiping, Perak 3 20 – 22 June 2025 NS Sport Gelang Patah, Johor 4 11 – 13 July 2025 Seven Stone Badminton Court, Kuching, Sarawak 5 18 – 20 July 2025 Olympia Badminton Arena, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah 6 8 – 10 August 2025 Jebat Racquet Sports Centre, Bukit Beruang, Melaka 7 22 – 24 August 2025 Kuantan Synergy Sports Centre, Pahang 8 26 – 28 September 2025 Dewan KBA, Alor Setar, Kedah 9 3 – 5 October 2025 Dewan Tunku Anis, Kota Bahru, Kelantan 10 10 – 12 October 2025 Berapit Badminton Court, Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang Grand Finals 5 – 9 November 2025 Kuala Lumpur

