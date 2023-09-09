Japan Futsal Women’s national team won their first-ever crown of the NSDF Women’s Futsal Championship after beating host Thailand 5-2 in the final at the Terminal 21 Hall in Korat earlier today.

It was Thailand who grabbed the lead early in the seventh minute through Hathaichanok Thepkhun before Naomi Matsumoto nailed the 15th minute equaliser to put the score back on level at the break.

However, Japan were quicker into the second half when they pounced on the lead through Yukari Miyahara in the 23rd minute and then Risa Ikadai in the 31st minute to put the score at 3-1.

Thai veteran Orathai Srimanee’s goal in the 34th minute then narrowed the score to 3-2.

But there was no stopping the Japanese girls when they slammed in two quick goals off Ryo Ekawa (34th) and Mika Eguchi (35th) for the well-deserved victory.

In the meantime, Bahrain had two goals from Rereya Sabkar to thank for their third-placed finish this year following their 2-0 win over China in the classification match.

Rereya was on target in the 11th and 16th minute as China then pulled a goal back through Thian Jiao in the 24th minute for the final score line.

