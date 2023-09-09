It will be an all-Malaysian final in the men’s doubles of the Malaysia Junior International Challenge that will be played tomorrow at the Dewan Wawasan 2020 in Perlis.

In the semifinals today, Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai stayed true to form to book their place in the final in style after making short work of compatriots Toh E Hern-Wee Yee Tern.

The top seed in the men’s doubles Khai Xin-Aaron, who had won all their previous matches in under half an hour, once again showed their quality to win in straight set.

Khai Xing-Aaron were 21-19, 21-17 winners in 28 minutes as they now set themselves for the title against national team-mates Muhammad Faiq-Lok Hong Quan.

The second-seeded Faiq-Hong Quan overcame some fierce resistance from third-seed Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya-Pulung Ramadhan of Indonesia 23-21, 21-18 in a duel that lasted a good 40 minutes.

Malaysia will also have representatives in the final of the mixed doubles through Low Han Chen-Chong Jie Yu.

The No. 1 seeded pair overcame the challenge of Singapore’s Nge Joo Jin-Xiao En Heng 21-13, 21-15 in just 25 minutes to set themselves within reach of the crown.

In the final of the mixed doubles, Han Chen-Jie Yu will be up against Indonesia’s Anselmus Breagit Fredy Prasetya-Bernadine Anindya Wardana in the battle of the top two seeds.

The second-seeded Anselmus-Bernadine had to work hard for their win against Aaron Tai-Chan Wen Tse with the third-ranked Malaysians taking the first set 21-15.

Anselmus-Bernardine then came back to take the next two sets 21-19, 21-18 for the hard-fought win.

In the meantime, there was disappointment in the women’s doubles when top seed Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting tasted defeat at the hands of Isyana Syahira Meida-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine from Indonesia.

The Malaysian girls had to concede to a 21-13, 21-14 loss in a duel that lasted 41 minutes.

With Isyana-Rinjani’s victory, they will make it an all-Indonesian final when they face compatriots Christina Velisha-Bernadine Anindya Wardana.

The second seeded Christina-Bernardine put down the challenge of Thailand’s Kodchaporn Chaichana-Pannawee Polyiam 25-23, 21-12 for their spot in the decisive tie.

