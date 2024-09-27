Current Thailand national team star Jaroensak Wonggorn and legend Worrawoot Srimaka will headline the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 Trophy Tour in Bangkok on September 28th.Earlier in the day, the coach of Thailand’s national team Mr. Masatada Ishii will participate in a football clinic, a CSR initiative being hosted by the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 title partners in conjunction with the Trophy Tour.Ishii, who managed Kashima Antlers to the J1 League and Emperor’s Cup double in 2016, and to the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, will participate in the clinic designed for children. Lessons and mini games using the “Okada” method, named after the famed Takeshi Okada, will be taught by coaches of FC Imabari, a Japanese professional club in the Meiji Yasuda J3 League chaired by the coach who led Japan to their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1998 and the knock-out stages of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.Southeast Asian football’s most coveted trophy goes on display in Bangkok before going on to visit Singapore on October 5th, Kuala Lumpur on October 12th, Hanoi on October 26th and Jakarta on November 2nd before concluding in Manila on November 9th.The Trophy Tour event this weekend in Samyan Mirtown in Pathum Wan will also feature entertainment performances during the 11am to 5pm session.The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 kicks off with a two-legged qualifier on October 8th and 15th featuring Brunei and Timor-Leste, with the winner advancing to the group phase, which begins on December 8th and concludes on January 5th.The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 and Trophy Tour are managed by SPORTFIVE, the exclusive commercial partner of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).For more information about the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™, please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X. #AFF

