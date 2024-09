Defending champions Thailand have been placed in Group A of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2024 which will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima in early November.The Thais will have Vietnam, Malaysia, Timor-Leste and Brunei DS for company while Group B will see Indonesia, Myanmar, Australia and Cambodia.Thailand have won the ASEAN Futsal title for a record 16 times since its inception in 2001 while Indonesia won once.

Like this: Like Loading...