MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 26: Adam Scott of Australia and the International Team lines up a putt on the 16th green ahead of Min Woo Lee of Australia during Thursday’s Four-ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The U.S. Team powered to an emphatic 5-0 lead over the International Team in the Presidents Cup on Thursday as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler carried the charge in the opening Four-ball session by partnering debutant Russell Henley to a 3 & 2 win over Tom Kim and Sungjae Im at Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada.The opening session shutout was only the fifth occasion it has occurred in the biennial team competition’s history since 1994, and the first time since 2007 when the U.S. won the third session’s Foursomes 5-0 also at Royal Montreal.Xander Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season, partnered Tony Finau to a 1-up win in the top match against Jason Day and Byeong Hun An while Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala also fought to a 1-up victory over International team veteran Adam Scott and another debutant, Min Woo Lee.A third match concluded on the 18th green when Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark edged Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Taylor Pendrith while Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns saw off Hideki Matsuyama and Corey Conners 2 &1 to complete the American domination on day one of the competition.“Look, reality is it wasn’t a great day, but it’s like the first period of a hockey game the way I look at it. You’re down, but there’s a long way to go. Still significant sessions left,” said International Team captain Mike Weir.Out of the five matches, the Americans led in four of those at the turn to eventually put the points on the board. Morikawa and debutant Theegala were 1-down through 11 holes before birdies from Morikawa on the 12th and 14th holes flipped the match.“I was really, really nervous,” said Theegala. “I tried to channel that as positively as I can, but definitely thought about what I was doing a few times out there. Just realized I needed to do my thing. Collin was great. Just reminded me to stay in the moment and keep doing what we’re doing.It was awesome. I had so much fun out there. It’s just the best. It’s hard to describe.”Scott, who is making a record 11th appearance for the International Team, was disappointed he and Lee failed to maintain their push to put a much needed point up on the board for the International Team.“I think Min Woo and I could have won that match today. It’s disappointing that we didn’t do just a little bit better. I have a feeling the matches were closer than what the score indicates. Our guys are just going to have to lift a little bit. We’re going to have to find another gear to beat a tough American team,” said Scott.“The best news is there’s tomorrow for us. It’s not over. We’re going to have to come out, fight really hard, find that gear, win a session and get going in the right direction.”Kim, 22, tried his hardest to rally the International Team and the home fans. When he stepped onto the first tee with Im, he fired up the crowds before his match but the early American domination ensured the fans stayed muted for much of the day.“Definitely when the crowds are with us, it definitely helps when you can kind of get loud. Like Taylor said, I think it was a little too quiet today being on home soil. I wish they would have helped us out a bit more, especially being in Canada. I know how much they love golf. I’m definitely expecting more crowds to be louder and for them to be on our side,” said Kim, who will not be part of Friday’s Foursomes session.“I feel like I could have done a better job as a partner. I missed a short putt on 14. I think it was a big momentum shift. Just I couldn’t — had a few good looks and just didn’t make them. Unfortunately, it’s match play, so the putts matter the most.”Schauffele, who raised his career record to 7-3-0 (Win-Loss-Tie) after his win alongside Finau, said: “It means we had a really good day, and it means we are playing a completely different format tomorrow. We need to get back in the team room, get some rest and regroup for tomorrow.Friday Foursomes Session:𝟏:𝟎𝟓 𝐩.𝐦:Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (Intl)𝟏:𝟏𝟗 𝐩.𝐦: Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (Intl)𝟏:𝟑𝟑 𝐩.𝐦: Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (Intl)𝟏:𝟒𝟕 𝐩.𝐦: Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (Intl)𝟐:𝟎𝟏 𝐩.𝐦. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S) vs. Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (Intl) 2024 Presidents Cup: Round One Results and Notes Thursday, September 26, 2024The Royal Montreal Golf Club (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) Overall Score: United States 5, International 0

R1 (Four-ball): United States 5, International 0

