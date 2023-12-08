Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) added another feather to their cap when they landed the historic double trouble after winning the Malaysia Cup 2023 to add to the Malaysia Super League and also the FA Cup titles earlier.

The Southerners are the only second team in the history of Malaysian football to land back-to-back treble following Kedah’s achievement in the 2006/07 and 2007/08 seasons.

And last night at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, there was nothing that could stop the Southerners where not even the heavy downpour could dampen the enthusiasm of the defending champions.

JDT walked out 3-1 winners over Terengganu in the final in front of more than 80,000 fans to land their fourth Malaysia Cup crown.

Bergson Da Silva had converted from the spot in the sixth minute to give JDT the lead before Terengganu’s Ivan Mamut then equalised off a penalty in the 21st minute for both teams to be held 1-1 at the half.

However, JDT were just irrepressible after the break as Mohamad Feroz Baharudin (73rd minute) and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi (90+4th penalty) found the back of the net for the win.

