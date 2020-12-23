Nigel Boogaard has penned a new one-year deal and the Newcastle Jets captain is ready to lead his hometown team through ‘difficult times’.

The 34-year-old has played 104 A-League matches in Jets colours since returning home to the Hunter in 2015 after stints with the Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United.

Boogaard has experienced a rollercoaster six-season Jets career, going from the ignominy of a wooden spoon in 2016/17 to leading out the Jets in the A-League 2018 Grand Final.

The veteran defender’s focus is to give his all to the embattled club’s cause this season before making any decisions regarding his own future.

For more, please click on https://www.myfootball.com.au/news/defiant-jets-captain-boogaard-signs-new-deal-hometown-club

Like this: Like Loading...