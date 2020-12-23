NagaWorld FC have snapped up Jose Alves Borges as their new Technical Director.

“NagaWorld FC welcomes (Jose Alves) Borges as the club’s new Technical Director,” read the announcement.

The 62-year-old Brazilian has more than 24 years of coaching experience in Brazil and then Asia.

After Sau Paulo FC, Borges moved to Thailand where he coached clubs like Buriram United FC, TTM Customs FC, Raj Pracha FC, PTT Rayong FC and Chiangrai United FC.

With Nagaworld FC, Borges will be in charge of the development activities at the club’s academy in Kampong Speu province.

He will also draw up coach education programmes for coaches and act as a mentor to current club head coach Meas Channa.

