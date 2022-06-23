#Three-day visit yields constructive discussions with local stakeholders

#Recommendations include ratification of AIFF Statutes in line with FIFA/AFC good governance principles

#FIFA and AFC will continue to monitor the situation closely

A joint FIFA/AFC mission has concluded a three-day visit to India where it held constructive discussions with local stakeholders regarding the situation at the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The meetings concluded that the next steps should be the ratification of the AIFF Statutes in line with FIFA/AFC principles of good governance and the holding of an electoral congress to choose the next AIFF leadership. This would be based on a timeline agreed by AIFF stakeholders.

The mission was led by AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John and included AFC Deputy General Secretary Vahid Kardany, FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie and FIFA Director of Strategic Projects and Member Association Governance Nodar Akhalkatsi.

The delegation met with FIFA Council member Praful Patel, the Honourable Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, representatives of the AIFF general secretariat, members of the AIFF Congress, I-League clubs, ISL clubs, representatives of Football Sports Development Limited and the administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India.

FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation in Indian football closely and will provide all support that the AIFF requires to bring itself in line with both the FIFA and AFC Statutes.

Like this: Like Loading...