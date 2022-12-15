LEONG Jun Hao eked out a thrilling three-set victory over South Korean Lee Dong Keun to set-up a showdown with fellow Malaysian Justin Hoh in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Petronas Malaysia International Challenge 2022 at the Arena Badminton Perak in Ipoh today.

The seventh seed Jun Hao, representing the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), clawed back from a 19-21 defeat in the first set to win the next two 21-18, 21-18 in their third-round tie.

Jun Hao will meet Justin in Friday’s quarterfinals. Justin defeated Kok Jing Hong 21-10, 21-18.

Other BAM players who cleared the third-round hurdle are Aidil Sholeh and Lim Chong King. The 11th seed Aidil edged V. Eveshgaran 21-12, 21-17 and now go into a head to head clash with 2019 champion Cheam June Wei in the quarterfinals while Chong King came through an exhausting three-set battle against Ong Ken Yon, seeded 15, with scores of 17-21, 21-19, 21-18.

Lim Chi Wing also notched up a sensational win over second seed Soong Joo Ven, showing him the exit with a 21-14, 21-15 win in the third round.

In men’s doubles, BAM scratch pairs of Goh Boon Zhe-Goh Sze Fei edged Mohamed Faris-Kok Jia Cheng 21-13, 21-18; Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Muhammad Haikal triumphed 21-16, 21-8 over Leong Jun Kai-Jimmy Wong, and Junaidi Arif-Wong Vin Sean ended fourth seed Tan Kok Xian-Tan Yi Han’s sensational run with a 21-10, 21-19 victory.

National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky had earlier paired the players with different partners for the Petronas Malaysia International Challenge tournament.

National junior elite squad players Muhammad Fazriq Mohamed Razif-Man Wei Chong, however, failed to move into the quarterfinals after going down 21-15, 17-21, 9-21 to Christian Bernado-Alvin Morado of the Philippines.

The women singles event has been a sad day for BAM players whose challenge fizzled out in the second round.

Carmen Ting, 16, who defeated India’s World No 70 and third seed Tasnim Mir on Wednesday, failed to progress beyond the second round against K. Letshanaa who won 21-15, 18-21, 21-16 in a duel that lasted an hour.

Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar, seeded fourth, defeated 2022 Malaysia Games champion Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 21-13, 21-19, India’s Ruthvika Shivani Gadde scored a 21-14, 21-8 win over Myisha Mohd Khairul while Khor Jing Wen, a qualifier, went down 21-7, 22-20 to 21-year-old Philippines Mikaela Joy De Guzman.

