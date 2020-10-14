The frantic action on court on the third day of the 100PLUS National Junior Ranking Challenge 2020 saw changes to the leaderboard in the boys’ and girls’ singles division here at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara.

In Group A of the boys’ singles, Juston Hoh’s straight set 21-11, 21-13 victory over Jimmy Wong to snatch the top spot from second-day leader Ong Zhen Yi.

Justin is on the same 4 points with three other players – Jacky Kok Jing Hong, Ong Zhen Yi and Ong Ken Yong.

In another Group A match, Ken Yon kept up the pace with a 21-17, 25-23 win over Muhd ​​Fazriq Mohd Razif while Zhen Yi defeated Jacky Kok Jin Hong 21-19, 21-12.

In Group B, Eogene Ewe Eon maintained his composure for the full five points from five matches played, following his 21-17, 21-13 over Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng today.

Muhd ​​Adam Shah in second in Group B after collecting 4 points.

On the hand, it was Siti Nurshuhaini’s turn to shine in Group B of the girls’ singles when she beat second day leader Ong Xin Yee with a straight set victory 21-19, 21-10 win.

Shuhaini is now on the same 4 points with Xin Yee who is currently in second place.

In the boys’ doubles, Wan Muhd ​​Haikal and Wan Muhd ​​Arif stayed the course for their third straight victory when they overcame Choi Jian Sheng – Wong Ven Sean 21-17, 21-15.

The 100% record made sure that they are on the same 3 points with leaders Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Tze.

In the girls’ doubles, Cheng Su Yin-Goh Pei Kee are in firm control as they maintained their unbeaten record after two matches to confirm their status as leaders.

Su Yin and Pei Kee kept their focus to overcome Low Yeen Yuan – Valeree Siow 21-15, 22-20.

RESULTS (AFTERNOON SESSION)

3:00pm

BS-A – Group Ong Ken Yon – Muhd Fazriq (21-17, 25-23)

BS-A – Group Ong Zhen Yi – Jacky Kok Jing Hong (21-19, 21-12)

BS-A – Group Chia Jeng Hon – Chua Kim Sheng (21-16, 22-20)

BS-A – Group V Poopathi – Anson Cheong – V Poopathi (21-11, 21-16)

BS-A – Group Justin Hoh – Jimmy Wong (21-11, 21-13)

BS-B – Group Eogene Ewe Eon – Dylan Ooi Ding Sheng (21-17, 21-13)

BS-B – Group Rex Hooi Shao Herng – Jan Jireh Lee (21-12, 21-17)

BS-B – Group Muhd Adam Shah – Low Han Chen – (17-21, 21-15, 21-15)

BS-B – Group Ferdinan Ramno – Muhd Faiq )(21-14, 21-18)

GS-B – Group Chan Wen Tse – Chong Jie Yu – (21-13, 21-11)

GS-B – Group Loh Zhi Wei – Tan Shen Thing (21-14 17-21 21-12)

GS-B – Group Siti Nurshuhaini – Ong Xin Yee (21-19, 21-10)

GD – Group CHENG Su Yin+GOH Pei Kee – LOW Yeen Yuan+VALEREE SIOW – (21-15 22-20)

BD – Group KOK Jia Cheng+OOI Yi Hern – BRYAN JEREMY+LIEW Xun (21-18, 18-21, 15-21)

BD – Group MUHAMMAD HAIKAL+WAN MUHAMMAD ARIF – CHOI Jian Sheng+WONG Vin Sean (21-17 21-15)

4:30pm

BS-C – Group Aaron Tai – Hanz Haiqal – AARON TAI (21-17 12-21 21-19)

BS-C – Group Lok Hong Quan – Kang Khai Xing (21-18 21-18)

BS-C – Group Tamilarasu Kumar – Kee Is Qian

BS-D – Group Lee Yen Wei – Lim Wei Hou (28-26 21-18)

BS-D – Group Kong Teck Joon – Chee Hong Wei (21-18 21-7)

BS-D – Group Low Hao Feng – Mohd Amzar Hakimi (23-21 21-18)

GS-C – Group Oo Shan Zi – Wong LILY (21-12 21-11)

GS-C – Group Siti Zulaikha – TAN Zhing Hui (21-18 18-21 21-12)

