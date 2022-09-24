The men’s doubles saw Tee Kai Wun, who won the Chinese Taipei, and partner Tan Kok Xian from Malacca ended Johor’s Lwi Sheng Hao-Yap Roy King big hopes by posting a victory in straight sets 21-16, 21-18 for gold at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil.

In the women’s doubles, Toh Ee Wei and Yap Ling of Malacca crushed Kedah siblings Cheng Su Hui-Cheng Su Yin aspiration for the gold with a dramatic three-set win for the gold medal.

The Malacca pair won 21-12, 27-25 and 21-16 in the match that lasted 42 minutes.

Wong Kha Yan-Ashley Tan Wen Hin of Federal Territory edged R. Kasturi-R. Venosa from Selangor 21-10, 17-21and 21-16 for the bronze.

The mixed doubles saw Malacca‘s Tan Kai Wun-Toh Ee Wei outclass Kelantan’s Haikal Nazri and Chan Wen Tse 21-16, 21-13 for the gold medal.

