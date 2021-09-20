A hattrick from Kanyanat Chetthabutr steered Thailand women’s national team 4-0 past their Malaysian counterparts in the opening qualifying game of Group H of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup last night at the Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Palestine.

It took Kanyanat just over a minute to punish the Malaysian backline with a well-taken header as Nutwadee Pram-nak then doubled the advantage for the Thais a minute later.

Malaysian keeper Nurul Azurin Mazlan was caught again with another fine effort from Kanyanat in the 37th minute for Thailand to lead 3-0 at the half.

Clearly in the driver’s seat, Thailand took their foot off the pedal after the break with Kanyanat completing her hattrick in injury time for the final scoreline.

Malaysia will play Palestine on 22 September 2021 while Thailand’s game against the hosts to complete the group fixtures will be on 25 September 2021.

#AFF

