Poleman Pecco wasn’t waiting around once it was lights out, with the Italian taking the holeshot ahead of teammate Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), who had executed a brilliant opening corner move to get ahead of Quartararo into P2.

As per usual, it was impossible to take your eyes off the opening lap action as riders bustled past one another, the pick of the bunch was Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) standing up Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) coming into Turn 8, as the rookie moved into the top five. By the end of the first lap, Bagnaia had opened up an impressive one second lead over Miller in second, with Quartararo and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) not far behind the Aussie.