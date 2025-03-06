Raise female participation in karting

Each driver receive a completely new kart, a kart trolley, awning space, work bench, limited tires and fuel

To ensure similarity within the engines, all engines are dyno tested

Each evening all the engines are collected, controlled, and then a new lottery takes place before FP1

To give the drivers more than one chance the event consists of two races on the same weekend with a race one and podium and a race two and podium

Provide drivers with a high-level event using CIK-FIA homologated material, while racing on a level playing field by eliminating the team aspect and various material components a kart has today