The Phnom Penh Crown women’s team made it back-to-back titles as they picked up their second Cambodian Women’s League crown in two years. In the final of the Cambodian Women’s League 2024/25 that was played at the Tiffy Army Stadium, the women’s team of Phnom Penh Crown emerged 2-0 victorious over their counterparts from Visakha FC.Cambodian international Ty Samnang, who took the Most Valuable Player award, grabbed the opener after just three minutes before adding a second in the 23rd minute to give Phnom Penh Crown women’s team the much-deserved victory. #AFF#FFC

