Kedah and KL City FC have made the cut to the Malaysia Futsal Cup (MFC) 2024 following their progress from the playoffs.Kedah overcame Terengganu 3-2 while KL City FC edged Kelantan 4-3.For Kedah, they had a late goal from Ratchanon Rodjakrai to thank for their qualification when his strike in the 40th minute ensured them their place this year.Following a first-half deadlock, it was Kedah who went ahead in the 31st minute through Fauwaz Shaharuddin before Shamsuri Saleh added the second four minutes later.Ikhwan Abdullah scored Terengganu’s goals in the 31st minute and an own goal from Kedah’s Shamsuri Saleh in the 36th minute.In the meantime, KL City FC went ahead early in the fifth minute through Dodie Al Fareq Zailani for the score to remain until the start of the second half.The rest of the goals for KL City FC were scored by Syahid Ajid Zainal Abidin (24th and 37th minute) and Dodie (30th) as Kelantan replied off Aqil Khalis Adli Khairuz’s (21st), Izzat Aqiyudin Ramli (27th) and Nur Luqman Yaakob Tan (40th). TEAMS FOR MALAYSIA FUTSAL CUP 2024Johor Darul Ta’zimSelangor FCPahang Rangers FCShah Alam CitySabah FAGombak TOT United FCKedahKL City FC #AFF#FAM

