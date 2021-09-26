It is early days yet but after just four matches into the new season, several teams have already made their intentions known in the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1.

Six teams have remained unbeaten while the top two in the league – Bali United and Bhayangkara FC – have opened up a two-point advantage over the next three teams in the standings.

No teams have managed to stay perfect.

And this week at the Pakansari Stadium, Bali United regained their place at the top of the standings with a close 2-1 win over Persita with the talismanic Ilija Spasojevic delivering the early goal in the 4th minute and then the winner four minutes to the end.

Persita, who had beaten Persela Lamongan by the solitary goal last week, must have thought that Edo Febriansyah’s goal in the 84th minute would have at least given them a chance to steal the one point.

But that was to be when Spasojevic made a fine finish from close range to give Bali the full three points.

In the meantime at the Soreang Stadium, Bhayangkara FC kept up the pressure in the front pack with a 1-0 win over Persebaya Surabaya FC off a well-taken freekick from Anderson Salles in the 65th minute.

The action in the BRI Liga 1 continues tomorrow with two matches – PSM Makassar taking on Barito Putera while Tira Persikabo will entertain Persib Bandung.

2021/22 BRI LIGA 1

RESULTS

Arema FC 0-0 PSIS Semarang

Madura United 1-0 PSS Sleman

Persija Jakarta 2-1 Persela Lamongan

Persebaya Surabaya 0-1 Bhayangkara FC

Persiraja Banda Aceh 1-2 Persipura Jayapura

Persita 1-2 Bali United

Persib Bandung 0-0 Borneo FC

Barito Putera 0-3 Tira Persikabo

Persik Kediri 2-3 PSM Makassar

