Ong Ken Yon and Justin Hoh served the surprise on the opening day of the 100PLUS National Youth Ranking Challenge Final Round when they won all their matches to dominate the boys’ singles chart.

Ken Yon sprung on Lee Shun Yang 21-19, 21-16 in the morning session before scoring a second victory over Ter Chun Long 21-16, 21-13.

“I was not thinking of anything other than on the game. Of course, I was taking this opportunity to show my quality to the coaching staff.

“Personally, I think the senior players will be under pressure in this competition, so I just focused on my own game,” said Ken Yon.

Justin also showed his form when he bounced back from a first set defeat to beat Wyman Goh 13-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the morning before closing the first day of competition with a 100% record with another three-set 13-21, 21-16 21-11 win over Lee Shun Yang.

“My opponent is three years older than me but I overlooked that and just played my own game. I wanted to prove to the coaches that I can beat the older players. It is not easy to beat them but I will give my very best in the next few days,” added the 16-year-old Justin.

Ken Yon and Justin are on the same two points while Ter Chun Long and Wyman are ranked third and fourth respectively with 1 point each.

On the other hand, there were no upsets in the girls’ singles as the senior players showed their prowess to subdue their respective opponents to control the standings.

Qi Xuan had no problem defeating Tan Zhing Yi in straight set 21-10, 21-8 while K. Letshaana also recorded a straight set 21-18, 21-17 victory over Myisha Mohd Khairul.

“My opponent is younger and she (Zhi Ying) lacked strength. I was determined to control the pressure in the game because I know that should I fail to take control, it will affect my rhythm,” said Qi Xuan.

In the boys’ doubles, the pair of Choong Hon Jian-Nur Firdaus Azman and also Lwi Sheng Hao-Yap Roy King set the pace when they each won their matches.

Choong Hon-Nurfirdaus were fully stretched by young doubles pair of Beh Chun Meng-Goh Boon Zhe who forced them to three sets before winning 16-21, 21-15, 21-16.

Sheng Hao-Roy King were also forced to play three sets before beating Muhd ​​Haikal-Wan Muhd ​​Arif 21-17, 18-21, 21-18.

RESULTS

Morning session

Boys’ singles

Ong Ken Yon – Lee Shun Yang (21-19, 21-16)

Justin Hoh – Wyman Goh (13-21, 21-17, 21-17)

Ter Chun Long – Jacky Kok Jing Hong (21-18, 11-21, 21-19)

Girls’ singles

Eoon Qi Xuan – Tan Zhing Yi (21-10, 21-8)

K. Letshaana – Myisha Mohd Khairul (21-18, 21-17)

Evening session

Boys’ singles

Justin Hoh – Lee Shun Yang (13-21, 21-16,21-11)

Wyman Goh – Jacky Kok Jing Hong (21-19, 18-21,21-11)

Ong Ken Yon – Ter Chun Long (21-16, 21-13)

Boys’ Doubles

Choong Hon Jian / Nur Firdaus Azman – Beh Chun Meng / Goh Boon Zhe (16-21, 21-15, 21-16)

Lwi Sheng Hao / Yap Roy King – Muhd ​​Haikal / Wan Muhd ​​Arif (21-17, 18-21, 21-18)

Girls’ Doubles

Pearly Tan / Toh Ee Wei – Low Yeen Yuan / Valeree Siow (21-13, 18-21, 21-9)

Teoh Mei Xing / Yap Ling – Cheng Su Yin / Goh Pei Kee (21-12, 21-10)

