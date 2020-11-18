World Rugby and Gilbert today unveiled the official Rugby World Cup 2021 match ball design which embodies the unique RWC 2021 brand identity.

Taking inspiration from the vitality and connectivity of the RWC 2021 brand, the ball design works seamlessly to showcase an unstoppable energy, with key single colour focal points on either end to encourage player performance.

In addition, the official Gilbert Rugby World Cup 2021 ball features unique elements from the tournament’s striking brand look and feel which integrates the energetic RipoRipo graphic.

The RipoRipo carries cultural significance in New Zealand, where the 2021 tournament will be hosted, representing the water and the land.

Gilbert have a long-standing affiliation with the women’s editions of Rugby World Cups, having supplied the match balls to every tournament since 1991.

The 2021 tournament edition will be the first time ever that Gilbert have offered a full range of replica and supporter products, to commemorate what will be an unforgettable tournament.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “As anticipation builds ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Draw, which is less than three days away, we are delighted to mark another important milestone with the unveiling of the official Rugby World Cup 2021 ball with our partner Gilbert, a longstanding supporter of the women’s game.”

Richard Gray, CEO Commercial at Gilbert Rugby, added: “We are delighted to renew our long and successful relationship with Rugby World Cup and to extend our support of women’s rugby. The 2021 tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience and we are excited to today launch the official ball design – celebrating New Zealand’s unique rugby history and heritage. Having supported women’s Rugby World Cup since 1991, for the first time ever, everyone at Gilbert is proud to offer an unprecedented full range of products for supporters for the 2021 edition.”

Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand will be contested by 12 teams and kicks off on 18 September with the winner to be crowned at Eden Park on 16 October.

The official Rugby World Cup 2021 ball will go on sale on 1 December, you can register your interest now at: Gilbert RWC 2021 – *only a limited number will be available.

