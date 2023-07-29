Sam Kerr kicked off the media for the day, with the question on everyone’s mind being answered right off the bat.

“I would love to tell you guys everything but it’s a massive thing the opposition wants to know and as Tony said yesterday it’s going to go down to the wire,” Kerr said.

“I had my boots on today, which was very exciting. I feel very excited about the day after tomorrow.”

The striker confirmed she would be available for selection for the Canada game, with Kerr able to participate in training with boots on for the first time since sustaining her injury.

