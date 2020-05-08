With the Thai League expected to restart in September this year, Khon Kaen United have taken the initiative to extend the contract of their players to 2021.

The FA of Thailand (FAT) recently announced that Thai League 1 and Thai League 2 will have a spillover season to 2021 to follow the European calendar.

Towards that and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khon Kaen United chairman Wattana Changlao has decided to extend the contract of all players so that they will have a peace of mind to continue with the season when it restarts.

Khon Kaen FC play in Thai League 2.