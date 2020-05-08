Zaw Zaw, the President of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) have contributed cash handouts and rice to former Myanmar national players and also referees.

The aim of the exercise was to alleviate some of the burden of these former professionals in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the simple but yet meaningful ceremony that was held at the MFF headquarters in Yangon, Zaw Zaw gave cash handouts to the amount of 100,00 MMK (USD 72) and one pack of rice to each person.

The total amount given out to the 208 recipients was USD 20,000.