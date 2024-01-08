Korea’s Sungjae Im reinforced his reputation as a birdie machine as he established another PGA TOUR record by hitting the most birdies in a 72-hole tournament en route to a career third top-10 in four outings at The Sentry on Sunday.

On a final day where Chris Kirk claimed a thrilling one-stroke victory over Sahith Theegala in the season-opening event of 2024 and compatriot Byeong Hun An posted a solo fourth in his debut at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, Im ensured a memorable week himself by registering an unprecedented 34 birdies throughout four days.

The previous record was 32 birdies, achieved three times and most recently by Jon Rahm at The Sentry last year. Paul Gow (2001 B.C. Open) and Mark Calcavecchia (2001 WM Phoenix Open) also shared the record until Sunday. Im shot a final round of 63, featuring 11 birdies, to finish tied for fifth.

While delighted with his record feat, Im was still somewhat disappointed with his third round of 73 on Saturday which knocked him out of contention in his search for a third PGA TOUR title at the US$20 million showpiece on the world-famous holiday isle.

“I made a lot of birdies, but I kept thinking about the mistakes I made yesterday. So I played hard today and was able to finish with 11 birdies,” said Im, who finished T5 in 2021 and T8 in 2022.

This is the second birdie record on TOUR which Im now proudly holds as in 2021, he snared 498 birdies to set a new record for most birdies during a season, breaking the previous mark of 493 by Steve Flesch in 2000.

The two-time International Team member at the Presidents is now looking forward to sustaining his hot start and ending his title drought soon. “I was fortunate I was able to perform well in my first tournament and I think that’s because I spent a lot of time in Korea over the winter working on my body, and it showed and gave me a good start,” said the 25-year-old.

He will also leave Maui with some valuable lessons on patience following a disappointing third day where he shot himself out of contention. “It was pretty windy yesterday and I made six birdies. But I also made six bogeys that weren’t necessary. On a windy day, I should have played more calmly but I went aggressive and my distance control wasn’t right. I made a few mistakes and it didn’t work out,” said Im.

Making his debut at The Sentry after finishing in the top-50 of the FedExCup standings last season, An started the final round two back of Kirk but couldn’t keep pace following an outward 34. He came alive over a four-hole stretch late in the day with three birdies and one eagle on the 15th but a bogey on 17 ended any hopes of securing his first PGA TOUR victory in the elite 59-man field this week.

“It was nice. Good start of the year,” said An, whose young family was on site cheering him every day. “Made lots of putts today. My ball striking wasn’t as sharp as I wanted but I made some good birdies coming in to finish fourth. Wish it would have been better but I did my best. It is what it is.”

He ended the week ranked 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting and believes he made the right decision last summer to use the broomhandle putter as he continues his chase for a maiden win at the Sony Open in Hawaii starting on Thursday. “The putting works. I feel like I putted pretty decently this week,” he said. “I think my game’s in good shape and hopefully, I can trust a little more next week.”

Kirk, who battled alcoholism and depression some years ago before overcoming his personal challenges, earned his sixth PGA TOUR title with a closing 65 edging him ahead of a fast-charging Theegala, who came home in 63 for solo second. Jordan Spieth finished third after a 65. Kirk’s winning total was 29-under 263 and he earned US$3.6 million and 700 FedExCup points.

“It’s unreal. It’s just so unexpected. I had a really great off-season and I got a lot of good work done and felt good about the year, but you never really expect to go shoot 29-under. It’s unbelievable. Still kind of soaking it in,” said Kirk, who spent two months of his off-season playing golf left-handed and working on his fitness.

Final-Round Notes – Sunday, January 7, 2024

Weather: Partly cloudy. High of 81. Wind SSW 6-12 mph.

Final-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Chris Kirk 67 65 66 65 263 (-29) 2 Sahith Theegala 64 69 68 63 264 (-28) 3 Jordan Spieth 66 67 67 65 265 (-27) 4 Byeong Hun An 68 64 68 66 266 (-26)

Like this: Like Loading...