Graham Arnold’s Socceroos leave Abu Dhabi with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Bahrain in their final fixture before the 2023 AFC Asian Cup kicks off in Qatar.

A composed 2-0 victory over Bahrain saw the Socceroos wrap up their 2023 AFC Asian Cup preparations with a clean sheet and a better understanding of what to expect when they kick off their campaign in Qatar.

Goals on either side of half-time solidified a measured display, with Craig Goodwin forcing an own-goal through a sharp low cross into the box before nodding the ball on a platter for Mitch Duke to thump home on the hour mark.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/its-perfect-fixture-have-asian-cup-arnolds-men-secure-victory-our-final-game-asian-cup

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#AFC

Like this: Like Loading...