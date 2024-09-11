TRUCKEE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: S.H. Kim of South Korea hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2024 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Korea’s S.H. Kim and K.H. Lee tee up in this week’s Procore Championship, the first of eight FedExCup Fall events, with the intention and determination to salvage their 2024 PGA TOUR seasons.

After enduring subdued runs through August, a return to Silverado Resort (North Course) in Napa, California is bringing back good memories for the 25-year-old Kim, who finished runner-up in the US$6 million tournament last season.

“It’s always great weather here to play golf. The course layout and the grass seem to fit me well. Driving the ball well is going to be important but overall, you need everything to work in your game,” said Kim.

He enters the Fall series ranked 111th on the FedExCup standings, with the top-125 retaining their PGA TOUR cards for 2025. He posted only one top-10, a T4 at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May, and missed eighth cuts. His ball striking has been far from what he desires as he ranks a lowly 127th in Strokes Gained: Driving and 158th in Approach to Green. He is ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

“I didn’t have great results during the Regular Season, so the Fall events are very important. I will do my best and try to play with confidence and stay calm. My iron play needs to get better as I struggled during the season. I’m working hard to get better with my iron play as I know I need consistency. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been working hard and I’m looking forward to the Fall events,” said Kim, who finished in 83rd position on the final FedExCup standings in his rookie campaign in 2023.

Lee, a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR, starts the week in Napa in 99th position on the FedExCup points list after posting three top-10s but eight missed cuts throughout the year denied him a start in the Playoffs, which was limited to the top-70 players. The enforced break after his Regular Season concluded at the Wyndham Championship has meant he could reset his goals, and recharge his batteries. “I had a good rest at home and spent a lot of time to practice. I think it’s great I feel fresh because I’m starting over again,” said Lee.

“I just need to play well. The weather forecast indicates there will be no wind this week, so it should be fun to play. My goal is to improve my ranking. It would be nice to play well and win, but I don’t want to be too ambitious and will take it one step at a time.”

Other Asian golfers in this week’s field include Korea’s Sangmoon Bae, China’s Carl Yuan, Filipino Rico Hoey and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan. American Sahith Theegala is the defending champion.

Winners of events during the FedExCup Fall receive the same benefits of winners of Full-Field Events during the Regular Season, including 500 FedExCup points, Official World Golf Ranking points, a two-year PGA TOUR exemption (exempt thru 2026) and invitations to The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship.

The Aon Next 10 is an eligibility pathway to earn access into Signature Events (outside of The Sentry), recognizing the top 10 players, not otherwise exempt, from the FedExCup standings. Nos. 51-60 in the final 2024 FedExCup Fall standings at the conclusion of The RSM Classic will serve as The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.

