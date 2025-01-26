Sungjae

Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoyed his second top-5 finish in three starts this season at the Farmers Insurance Open after closing with a 1-under 71 at Torrey Pines on Saturday.

The two-time PGA TOUR winner traded four birdies against three bogeys at the South Course to end his week in tied fourth place, three strokes behind winner Harris English. Compatriot K.H. Lee finished joint ninth after a 75.

English secured his career fifth win by one stroke following a 73, with Sam Stevens settling for second place after charging up the leaderboard with a 68.

It was also Im’s third top-10 at Torrey Pines following a T4 finish in 2023 and T6 in 2022, and the Korean star is now eagerly waiting for the Genesis Invitational, which will be played at Torrey Pines in a few weeks times following a switch in venue due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always liked Torrey Pines’ South Course. It’s a course that requires a good long game, and since my strength is in the long game, I think my style fits well on this course. So I think I’ll be a little more confident playing here than playing Riviera at the Genesis,” he said.

Im, ranked 20th in the world, finished solo third at the season-opening The Sentry in Hawaii and the strong start to a new season has given him the impetus to return into the winner’s circle where his last victory was at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open.

“I feel like I got a better start than last year. It’s not easy to be in the top 10, but I feel like I’m starting the new year in a good mood with two top 5s already. So I’ll keep working hard for the rest of the season even though it’s still early stage of the year,” he said.

Lee had missed four cuts in as many appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open and his first top-10 of the year after a round which featured two birdies against five bogeys will add to his confidence.

Final-Round Notes – Saturday, January 25, 2025 Weather:Mostly cloudy. High of 61. Wind S/SW 8-18 mph, gusting to 24 mph.

Final Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 SC R4 SC Total 1 Harris English 68 NC 73 SC 66 73 280 (-8) 2 Sam Stevens 69 SC 73 NC 71 68 281 (-7) 3 Andrew Novak 70 NC 72 SC 66 74 282 (-6) T4 Sungjae Im 69 SC 71 NC 72 71 283 (-5) T4 Kris Ventura 68 NC 73 SC 71 71 283 (-5)

