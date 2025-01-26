A close 2-1 win over Geylang International FC has allowed Lion City Sailors to open a six-point lead at the top of the Singapore Premier League 2024/25.

In the match played at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Vincent Bezecourt gave Geylang the best start with the lead after 13 minutes.

But Lion City did not take too long to reply with the equaliser through Toni Datković at the half-hour mark before Shawal Anuar struck the 56th minute winner.

With the three points, Lion City have picked up 48 points from 20 matches – six points ahead of second-placed Tampines with 42 points from 21 games.

Geylang are third with 40 points from 22 outings.

In the other match of the evening, Tanjong Pagar FC were 3-0 winners over DPMM FC from Brunei Darussalam at the Jurong East Stadium.

Syahadat Masnawi grabbed the opener in the 21st minute, followed by goals from Salif Cissé (79th) and Izrafil Yusof (90th+9).

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

