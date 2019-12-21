Newly promoted Sabah will have a new head coach for their campaign in the elite Malaysian Super League in the new season and he is former Indonesian international Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto.

The East Malaysians won the second-tier Premier League under former international Jelius Ating this season to earn promotion. He was assisted by another ex-international Burhan Ajui. The duo has been retained in the team as Kurniawan’s assistants. Another Indonesian Sofie Imam Faizal will be the new fitness coach.

Sabah FA president Datuk Peter Anthony announced the new appointments at a press conference at the Sabah FA office in Likas, Kota Kinabalu on Friday. Also present at the function was team manager Henry Soimpon – also a former international and Sabah player.

Kurniawan and Sofie have signed a one-year contract with the option of another.

Peter also announced that former international, Terengganu-born Zubir Azmi who played for Pahang this season and Terengganu goalkeeper Wan Azraie Wan Teh will don Sabah colors in the 2020 season.

Sabah has retained Serbian striker Rodoljub Pauvonic and South Korean defender Park Tae-soo for the new season.

With the new season beginning in late February, Sabah is expected to complete its team for 2020 by early next month. RIZAL ABDULLAH