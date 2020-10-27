Lalenok United staged a late fightback to lift the inaugural FFTL Cup 2020 when they edged AD SLB Laulara 2-1 in the final that was played at the Municipal Stadium of Dili.

Cornelio Portela gave Laulara the early lead before Elias Mesquita equalised inside the first half hour of the game.

But with ten minutes left on the clock, Fabio Christian converted a penalty to give Lalenok their first silverware this year.

In the meantime, Boavista FC thrashed Assalam FC 8-1 to take the third spot.

FFTL CUP 2020

FINAL: Lalenok United beat AD SLB Laulara 2-1

3rd & 4th PLACING: Boavista FC beat Assalam FC 8-1

Like this: Like Loading...