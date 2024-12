Laos and the Philippines had to share the spoils in their Group B encounter of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 that ended 1-1 at the National Stadium KM16 tonight.

An own goal from Michael Robert Otucan Baldisimo in the 34th minute gave Laos the lead before the Philippines drew level through Sandro Miguel Sison Reyes in the 77th minute.

