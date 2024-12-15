Formula 1 to host first ever season launch event at London’s The O2 with all ten teams, their drivers and Team Principals, plus top entertainment to kick off the sport’s 75th anniversary year.

For the first time in Formula 1 history, all 10 teams – Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, Kick Sauber, McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Red Bull, and Williams – their drivers and Team Principals will come together with fans for a special night to launch the new season, reveal their 2025 liveries, and mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year.

This unprecedented world premiere event will take place on 18 February 2025 between 8pm and 10pm at London’s The O2 and is being brought to life by creative visionary Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, Stufish Entertainment Architects, DX7 Design, and production company 1826. BrianBurkeCreative and this world-renowned team delivered the groundbreaking opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Burke is an International Emmy Nominated creative producer who continues to redefine live entertainment in all genres with 20 years of acclaimed “Best of Las Vegas” spectacles, global music tours and record breaking worldwide live television series and events.

The incredible evening will see fans immersed in the drama and spectacle that is Formula 1, as they join the teams to unveil their 2025 liveries and the upcoming season’s driver line-ups. During the interactive event guests can also expect interviews with the key figures from the sport, including drivers and Team Principals, as well as top entertainment and special guest presenters.

Pricing is tiered based on location within The O2, from £58 to £113. These prices include booking fees (an additional transaction fee of £2.50 per order will apply) and will go on sale at 10am on Friday 15 November via www.theo2.co.uk/F175live.

Fans who can’t attend in person can be assured that they will still be able to watch the event live. Broadcast details and further event information will follow in the coming weeks.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing. With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said:

“The FIA is delighted to join our colleagues at FOM and all the teams in the staging of the inaugural Formula 1 season launch event. The occasion will also serve as a fitting prelude to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the sport throughout the 2025 season.”

Brian Burke, Executive Producer and Creative Director for BrianBurkeCreative, said:

“It’s an incredible honour to continue to partner with Formula 1 creating new entertainment experiences, especially this brand-new launch event of the 2025 season celebrating the 75th anniversary of the sport. Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we’ll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment. It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed!”

