JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 14: Nico Muller of Switzerland driving the (51) Andretti Formula E Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 crashes during the Jeddah E-Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 FIA Formula E World Championship at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on February 14, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Maximilian Guenther claimed his first win for DS PENSKE in the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix, overtaking Oliver Rowland at the final chicane in a thrilling finish.

Nissan Formula E Team’s Oliver Rowland now leads the Drivers’ World Championship with 43 points, while TAG HEUER Porsche tops the Teams’ World Championship and Nissan leads the Manufacturers World Championship.

The race saw the debut of PIT BOOST mandatory pit stops, allowing the drivers an energy boost for strategic advantage.

Celebrities including Georgina Rodríguez, Akon and Abbi Pulling attended, with Rodríguez waving the checkered flag and Akon headlining the event on the main stage.

The second event in the Jeddah E-Prix double-header returns tomorrow, Saturday 15 February, for Round 4 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returned for Round 3 at the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix, where Maximilian Guenther claimed victory with a dramatic last-corner overtake on Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, marking his first win for DS PENSKE.

The German driver, who started from pole for the first time since Jakarta 2023, initially led the race but lost ground as competitors took advantage of Formula E’s debut PIT BOOST mandatory pit stops. Rowland, Taylor Barnard, and Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries gained an edge by using their extra energy early, while Guenther opted for a more strategic approach, saving his boost for later in the race.

As the race progressed, Guenther began to fight his way back, setting the fastest lap on Lap 27 and moving into second place behind Rowland. With a slight energy advantage, he launched a late challenge in a four-car battle for the win. In a thrilling final-lap showdown, Guenther seized his opportunity at the last chicane, overtaking Rowland just before the chequered flag. This victory marked his first since Tokyo last season and the first time in 17 races that a polesitter converted their start into a win.

The result also had significant championship implications, as Rowland took the lead in the Drivers’ standings with 43 points, ahead of António Félix da Costa. Meanwhile, Porsche leads the Teams’ Championship by a narrow three-point margin over DS PENSKE, while Nissan tops the Manufacturers’ table. With Round 4 set to take place in Jeddah the following day, the season continues to deliver intense battles and unexpected twists.

Maximilian Guenther, No.7, DS PENSKE, said:

“This means everything to me. It’s the first win with my new team, DS PENSKE. It was a lot of hard work, a big race but an amazing outcome for us. We lost quite a few places around the pit stop window, but we just stayed calm and did our race. I didn’t expect to come back all the way. I thought a podium would have been good, but to do it in the end and to win it is an extra special feeling. I didn’t want to leave it until the last corner but there was no other option – Oli was doing a mega job today, a great race. I believed until the end!”

Oliver Rowland, No.22, Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“We had a plan before the race and we executed it pretty well. I’m a little bit disappointed because when I had such a gap, if I’d under consumed a bit I’d have had enough energy to defend from Max [GUENTHER]. He caught me napping a little bit and I couldn’t do much in the last corner. Nevertheless we scored some great points and on to tomorrow.”

Taylor Barnard, No.5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:

“Starting from P4 a podium was always my hope, but you never know how the race is going to play out. It was the first PIT BOOST race as well, so to know that we’ve done the procedure that well as a team, I couldn’t be happier to be P3.”

GLOBAL STARS DESCEND ON 2025 JEDDAH E-PRIX



Georgina Rodríguez, Argentine and Spanish social media personality, model, entrepreneur and partner to Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo, enjoyed meet-and-greets with drivers and tours of the Porsche and Andretti garages. She was also given the honour of waving the checkered flag to mark the end of the race and celebrate victory by Max Guenter.



Senegalese-American singer-songwriter Akon cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, the EMOTION CLUB, before headlining Round 3 of the ABB FIA World Championship on the fan stage, supported by Egyptian singer, actress and model Ruby.



Reigning F1 Academy Champion, Abbi Pulling, who also previously competed in the W Series championship, was also in attendance at the inaugural Jeddah E-Prix, following her recent participation in the first-ever FIA Formula E All-Women’s Test in Madrid in November.



British TV personality Josh Denzel and local influencers including car vlogger Faisal Almaayof, TV personality Abdulrahman Alsadhan and fitness creator Abdullah Alrabiah were among other stars who enjoyed the electrifying action, along with a sold-out crowd of over 15,000 fans.

Like this: Like Loading...